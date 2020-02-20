Low end of Store Capital 2020 guidance matches highest analyst estimate

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) guidance for 2020 adjusted FFO per share of $2.05-$2.09 beats the average analyst estimate of $2.20, and the lowest end of the guidance range meets the highest analyst estimate.

Assumes 2020 annual real estate acquisition volume, net of projected property sales, of ~$1.2B.

Q4 adjusted FFO of 50 cents vs. consensus estimate of 48 cents and 48 cents a year ago.

Q4 revenue of $173.5M vs. $172.7M consensus and $146.7M a year earlier; rental revenue of $162.5M increased from $139.2M a year ago.

Q4 total expenses of $125.2M rose from $104.6M a year earlier.

Ended year with occupancy rate of 99.5%.

Conference call at 12:00 ET.

Previously: STORE Capital FFO beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Feb. 20)