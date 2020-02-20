More on Nordson Q1 results

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) reported Q1 sales of $494.92M (-0.6% Y/Y), and net income of $52M (+7.1% Y/Y).

Sales by segments: Adhesive dispensing systems $207.23M (-2% Y/Y); Advanced technology systems $231.12M (-1.4% Y/Y); and Industrial coating systems $56.57M (+8.9% Y/Y).

Sales by Geographic regions: United States $188.5M (+10.7% Y/Y); Americas $31.03M (-4.2% Y/Y); Europe $126.39M (-4.7% Y/Y); Japan $22.55M (-5.1% Y/Y); and Asia Pacific $121.39M (-9% Y/Y).

Q1 Operating margin declined by 175 bps to 15.2%.

Q1 EBITDA was $100.86M (-6.5% Y/Y); and as a percentage of sales 20.4% down by 130 bps .

Backlog was ~$430M (-1% Y/Y), as of January 31, 2020.

Company remains on track with FY20 guidance, expecting organic sales growth in the range of 1% to 3%. With typical seasonality, the company expects second half of the fiscal year to drive this growth.

