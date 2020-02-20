Piper Sandler sees 40% upside for this game company

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Olson says Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares have a potential upside of $10 or about 40% over the next 18 months.

The analyst attributes the upside to the expected low double-digit sales growth, driven by live services revenue and new income from pipeline titles.

Olson expects at least five pipeline titles to release across 2020-21: Puzzle Combat and FarmVille 3 in H1 2020, a Harry Potter Match-3 game softly launching in Q1, and CityVille mobile and Star Wars action strategy titles in 2021.

Piper Sandler maintains an Overweight rating and $8 12-month target on Zynga. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.