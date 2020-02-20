7-Eleven owner in exclusive talks to buy Marathon's Speedway - Bloomberg

Japan's Seven & i Holdings is in exclusive talks to acquire Marathon Petroleum's (NYSE:MPC) Speedway gas stations in a ~$22B deal that could be announced as soon as next week, Bloomberg reports.

The company, which runs the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, said in a statement it has not decided on any acquisitions, but it did not deny the Bloomberg report.

Marathon Petroleum, under pressure from activist investors to break up, has been exploring a Speedway sale after announcing plans last year to spin off the retail chain.