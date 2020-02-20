Sell-siders cut views on Tivity Health after ugly Q4

Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) initiated with Buy rating and $38 (38% upside) price target at Goldman Sachs.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) initiated with Buy rating and $66 (27% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) initiated with Outperform rating at Evercore ISI.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) upgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James after Q4 report.

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) downgraded to Underperform with a $175 (34% downside risk) price target at RBC.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) downgraded to Sector Perform with a $60 (1% upside) price target at RBC.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) downgraded to Hold with a $16 (30% downside risk) price target at Jefferies. Downgraded to Hold with a $15 price target at SunTrust. Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair. Downgraded to Neutral with a $17 price target at Cantor Fitzgerald, all after its ugly Q4.