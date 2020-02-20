Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings rallies after earnings

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) moves up 2.86% in premarket trading after the company tops estimates on both lines of its Q4 report.

Net yield was up 1.3% during the quarter on a reported basis vs. -0.8% consensus. The results included a $0.09 per share adverse impact from voyage cancellations, itinerary modifications and relief efforts related to Hurricane Dorian.

Looking ahead, Norwegian Cruise Line expects 2020 EPS of $5.40 to $5.560 vs. $5.53 consensus. A full-year net yield of +2% to +3% is anticipated. The guidance builds in the current known direct impact to operations from COVID-19 of ~$0.75 per share and primarily includes customer incentive compensation and 40 cancelled, modified or redeployed Asia voyages across NCLH's three brands

