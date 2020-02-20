Ventas new fund to hurt 2020 results by 3 cents per share

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) forms the Ventas Life Science and Healthcare Real Estate Fund, a perpetual life vehicle to enable institutional investors to invest in core and core plus life science, medical office, and senior housing real estate.

While the fund is expected to be accretive to Ventas earnings as it scales assets under management, it will initially be dilutive to the company by 3 cents per share in 2020.

The initial dilution comes from the contribution of five research & innovation and medical office building assets at an ~cash yield of 4.9%, generating net proceeds to Ventas of $0.6B that will be used to repay debt and therefore be modestly deleveraging.

VTR sees 2020 normalized FFO of $3.56-$3.69 vs. $3.72 consensus; sees total company same-store cash net operating income down 1.5%-up 1.0%.

Q4 normalized FFO per share of 93 cents per share beats the average analyst estimate by a penny and declined from 96 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 same-store cash NOI (constant currency) fell 0.6% Y/Y; triple-net portfolio same-store cash NOI rose 2.1%; senior housing operating properties portfolio same-store cash NOI declined 7.5%; office portfolio same-store cash NOI rose 3.8%.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Ventas FFO beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Feb. 20)