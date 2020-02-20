Morgan Stanley buying E*Trade for $13B

The long-rumored sale of E*Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) to a big Wall Street house is finally at hand, only it's not Goldman Sachs, but Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) making the buy.

E*Trade will add 5M retail customers, $360B in assets, and an online bank to Morgan Stanley's 15K-strong wealth managers.

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman: "We’ll take on Schwab. We’ll take on Fidelity ... This isn’t about legacy-building; it’s about getting [Morgan Stanley] ready for prime time."

Updated at 7:45 ET: The deal is now official. The all-stock purchase will have ETFC owners receiving 1.0432 shares of Morgan Stanley for each share of E*Trade they hold, or a price of $58.74 each based on last night's close. E*Trade is now up 24% to $55.74. Morgan Stanley is lower by 3.5% .

E*Trade CEO Mike Pizzi will join Morgan Stanley and continue to run the E*Trade business. The deal is seen closing in Q4.

Updated at 7:49 ET: The deal represents the biggest acquisition by a major Wall Street bank since the 2008 financial crisis.

Morgan Stanley expects to realize $400M from cost cuts and $150M more in savings from using E*Trade's low-cost deposits to replace more expensive funding.

A conference call is set for 8:30 ET.