Aaron's slips after mixed quarter

Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) reports same-store revenue rose 0.4% to top the consensus expectation for a drop of 0.5%. Same-store traffic was down 4.8% during the quarter, but collections performance improved significantly.

The Progressive business saw invoice volume growth of 34%.

Aaron's adjusted EBITDA tally of $125.2M topped the consensus mark of $120.3M.

Looking ahead, Aaron's expects revenue of $4.15B to $4.30B vs. $4.49B consensus and EPS of $3.80 to $4.00 vs. $3.80 consensus. Adjusted EBITDA of $430M to $458M is anticipated.

Shares of Aaron's are down 0.53% premarket to $55.85.

