Stamps.com +35% after earnings topper

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) soars after blasting past beaten-down Q4 estimates even as revenue fell off 5.5% Y/Y.

Adjusted EBITDA of $51.4M was recorded during the quarter vs. $32.6M consensus and $71.3M a year ago.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates FY20 revenue of $570M to $600M vs. $521M consensus and EPS of $4.00 to $5.00 vs. $3.31 consensus.

Shares of Stamps.com are up 34.63% premarket to $128.52 vs. the 52-week trading range of $32.54 to $203.87.

