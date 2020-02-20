Brickell Biotech up 49% premarket on positive sofpironium bromide data

Thinly traded nano cap Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) jumps 49% premarket on increased volume in reaction to positive results from a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating topical gel sofpironium bromide in patients with primary hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating, especially in the underarms). The data were published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

Treatment with three strengths of sofpironium bromide (BBI-4000) resulted in statistically significant improvements in hyperhidrosis compared to vehicle (placebo). Treatment benefits were observed as soon as day 8 and were sustained during the treatment period.

On the safety front, most treatment-related adverse events were mild or moderate. The most frequent were dry mouth and blurred vision.

Phase 3 studies in the U.S. are next up. Japanese partner Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has conducted a Phase 3 registration trial in Japan.

Sofpironium bromide, in-licensed from Bodor Laboratories in 2012, is an anticholinergic which blocks the action of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter that plays a key role in a range of bodily functions including the activation of sweat glands.