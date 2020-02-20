Newmont earnings jump on stronger gold prices, production

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) +0.5% pre-market after edging Q4 earnings expectations, nearly doubling its year-ago profit, as the world's largest gold miner benefited from higher bullion prices and production.

Newmont says Q4 attributable gold production rose 27% to 1.83M oz. and average realized gold prices climbed 20% to $1,478/oz. from $1,233/oz. a year earlier, resulting in a 45% rise in revenues to $2.97B.

Higher production was due mostly to new production from the acquired Goldcorp assets and higher grade and throughput from the Subika Underground and Ahafo Mill Expansion projects.

However, all-in sustaining costs of $946/oz. represented a 12% Y/Y increase, primarily due to higher gold CAS per oz. and higher sustaining capital spending.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA jumped 70% Y/Y to $1.3B, and free cash flow surged 64% to $778M.

The company expects attributable gold production to remain stable at 6.2M-6.7M oz. across the next five years, with 2020 output of 6.4M oz. increasing from 2019 with a full year of production from the acquired Goldcorp assets.

Newmont also announces a plan to increase its annual dividend by 79% to $1.00/share, effective upon approval and declaration of the Q1 dividend in April.