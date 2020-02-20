TriMas announces agreement to acquire Rapak

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) has signed an agreement to acquire the Rapak brand, including certain bag-in-box product lines and assets from Liqui-Box, after the completion of its acquisition of DS Smith Plc’s Plastics Division.

"This product adjacency allows TriMas to participate in this socially responsible trend of liquid packaging solutions, while also leveraging our strength in advanced closure and dispensing technology," said CEO Thomas Amato.

"This acquisition will also add to our diversified base of blue-chip customers serving dairy, soft drinks, liquid food products, wine and other beverage end markets."