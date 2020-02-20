Domino's Pizza +19% after earnings topper, dividend boost

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) jumps after comparable sales at U.S. stores rise 3.9% in Q4 to top the consensus mark of +1.9%.

Comparable sales were up 3.3% at franchised outlets in the U.S. during the quarter and 1.7% at international stores.

Operating margin came in at 17.7% of sales vs. 17.6% consensus.

Also standing out from the Domino's report was the 20% boost in the quarterly dividend payout and forecast for global retail sales growth of 7% to 10% over the next two to three years.

Shares of DPZ are up 18.60% premarket to $352.35.

