Energy Transfer inks multi-basin NGL transportation, processing deals

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) says it signed a suite of agreements with an undisclosed company for the gathering, processing, transportation and fractionation of natural gas liquids in the Eagle Ford Basin through 2034 and the Delaware Basin through 2040; financial terms are not disclosed.

Talks with potential shippers to build an offshore crude export facility in Texas capable of handling supertankers are progressing, but a final investment decision has not been made, the company said during its earnings conference call.

Completion of the Ted Collins crude oil pipeline would provide access to more than 1M bbl/day of inbound crude oil for delivery to the Houston and Nederland terminals as well as to Houston and Gulf Coast refineries, CFO Thomas Long said on the call.

Energy Transfer said last year it would buy rival SemGroup and build the new Ted Collins pipeline between the Houston Ship Channel and Nederland, Tex.