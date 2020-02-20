Compugen expands BMY collaboration; shares +3% premarket

Compugen (CGEN) Q4 results: Revenues: $0; R&D Expense: $4.3M (-42.7%); SG&A: $2.4M (+9.1%); Net loss: ($6.5M) (+30.9%); loss/share: ($0.10) (+37.5%); Quick Assets: $43.9M (-3.9%).

The company plans to expand the BMY collaboration with a Phase 1/2 triple combination study to evaluate COM701 in combination with Opdivo and BMS-986207, BMY's TIGIT inhibitor.

The triple combination study is designed to evaluate the blockade of the three immune checkpoint pathways – PVRIG, TIGIT and PD-1, and will accelerate the evaluation of Compugen's science-driven DNAM axis hypothesis in various advanced solid tumors.

The study is expected to begin in H2.

Under the existing collaboration with BMY, COM701 is being investigated as a monotherapy and in combination with Opdivo in an ongoing Phase 1 study.

Shares are up 3% premarket.

