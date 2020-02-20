ViacomCBS -8% after merger expenses drag on results

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) is lower in early action after revenue from the film entertainment business trailed estimates ($532M vs. $621M consensus) and EPS arrived light amid what the company calls a a "transitional" quarter full of merger expenses.

The media giant's operating income during the quarter was $1.16B, despite a $116M drag from the film entertainment business.

ViacomCBS management increases the annualized run-rate cost synergy target to $750M from $500M.

Shares of VIAC are down 7.92% premarket to $32.84.

