Lloyds sees 2020 operating costs at least 2% lower than 2019's

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) sees 2020 net interest margin of 2.75%-2.80% and operating costs of less than £7.7B ($9.9B).

2019 net interest margin was 2.88% and operating cost for the year was £7.88B.

Expects increased statutory return on tangible equity of 12%-13%; 2019 ROTE was 7.8%, with underlying ROTE at 14.8%.

Q4 underlying profit of £1.52B vs. £1.82B in Q3 and £1.76B in Q4 2018.

Q4 net interest income of £3.10B slipped from £3.13B in Q3 and £3.17B in the year-ago quarter; net interest margin of 2.85% vs. 2.88% in Q3 and 2.92% in Q4 2018.

Q4 net income of £4.13B vs. £4.19B in Q3 and £4.35B in Q4 2018.

Tangible net asset value per share of 50.8 pence at Dec. 31, 2019 fell from 52.0 pence at Sept. 30, 2019 and 53.0 pence at Dec. 31, 2018.

Previously: Lloyds Banking reports FY results (Feb. 20)