Wells Fargo hits sidelines on Advanced Micro

Wells Fargo cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lifts the target from $55 to $64.

Analyst Aaron Rakers cites a sum-of-the-parts analysis that showed AMD with a more balanced risk/reward profile.

Rakers thinks the March 5 analyst day event could offer greater visibility into AMD's growth drivers.

The analyst remains positive on AMD's competitive position and share gain potential but sees some risks, including the company's failure to "clearly demonstrate consistent profitability."