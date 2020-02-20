Repsol's loss deepens on low prices and writedowns

Repsol's (OTCQX:REPYF) Q4 adjusted net profit fell by 36% to €405M, battered by lower oil & gas prices and one-off charges mainly related to a bid to cut carbon emissions

Reported net loss of €5.3B vs. profit of €170M, due to post-tax impairment charge of €4.8B in production assets mainly located in the US and Canada.

2019 net loss was deepened by a further provision of €837M relating to a legal dispute with China's Sinopec over a joint venture in the North Sea.

The downstream unit was strained by weaker margins of $5.6/bbl in Q4, down from $6.2 last year

Operating cash flow rose 8% in 2019, to €5.84B.

Repsol is set to pay a dividend of €1/share this year. It also said it plans to execute a 5% capital reduction and launch a new share-buyback program

EBITDA decreased 16% to €1.82B

Q4 upstream production reached an average of 730,000 boe/day. Adjusted income in upstream fell to €186M, partly due to lower oil and gas prices.

In downstream, reported adjusted net income of €369M, 24% lower partly due weaker refining, chemical businesses.

