Victoria's Secret to go private

L Brands (NYSE:LB) confirms its deal with Sycamore Partners to privatize the Victoria's Secret business and position Bath & Body Works as a highly profitable, standalone public company.

Under the terms of the transaction, Victoria's Secret, with a total enterprise value of $1.1B will be separated from L Brands into a privately-held company majority-owned by Sycamore. After taking into account certain liabilities, Sycamore will purchase a 55% interest in Victoria’s Secret for approximately $525M and L Brands will retain a 45% stake.

The company intends to use the proceeds to pay down debt, and expects that its overall leverage will be close to its current leverage ratio.

"We believe the separation of Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, Victoria’s Secret Beauty and PINK into a privately held company provides the best path to restoring these businesses to their historic levels of profitability and growth," says L Brands Chairman Les Wexner on the deal.

Wexner is stepping down as chairman after the deal closes.

LB -8.25% premarket to $22.57. The retailer also posted a guidance update, saying it sees Q4 comparable sale down 2% vs. -1% consensus.

Source: Press Release