Hercules Capital replaces $200M credit pact with $400M facility

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) gets a new $400M credit facility to replace its existing $200M credit agreement.

The new facility has an accordion feature for up to an additional $200M of capacity.

The interest rate applicable to borrowings under the new credit facility has been reduced to LIBOR + 2.50% and the advance rate under the new credit facility has been increased to a maximum of 65% against eligible loans.

"The further strengthening of our capital and liquidity positions us well to fund the growth of our business and take advantage of market opportunities," said HTGC's CFO, Seth Meyer.

The new facility matures in February 2023, plus a 12-month amortization period.