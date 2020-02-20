Coronavirus update: Shanghai gains as Beijing continues to bail

Former global macro hedge fund manager Mike Novogratz a few days back suggested the coronavirus outbreak was a reason to be bullish on stocks. Why? Because Chinese officials would unleash whatever fiscal and monetary tools they had to offset the ill effect on the economy.

A PBOC rate cut followed shortly after, and this morning we've got a few other headlines from Beijing:

The government will cut companies' required pension contributions and insurance fees by more than $70B this year.

The government is mulling an extension in electric car subsidies after a big sales slump.

Another rate cut.