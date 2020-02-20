America's Car-Mart beats Q3 estimates

America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) reports Q3 revenue growth of 15.9% Y/Y to $186.7M.

Same-store revenue was up 15.1% during the quarter on a 5.4% lift in the average retail sales price to $11,750.

There was an increase in sales volume productivity with 30.6 retail units sold per store per month, +9.7% Y/Y.

Gross profit dollars increased 13.2% Y/Y, to $65.7M, and gross profit dollars per retail unit sold increased 1.7% Y/Y, to $4,938.

Collections as a percentage of average finance receivables remained flat at 13.2%.

Provision for credit losses of 24.6% of sales and net charge-offs decreased 30 bps to 5.9%.

Debt to equity was 63.2% and debt to finance receivables was 30.3%.

The company repurchased 12,384 shares during the quarter at an average price of ~$91 for a total of $1.1M.

During the nine months, the company added $64.2M in receivables, funded $3.2M in net capex, and increased inventory by $16.5M, a total of $99.7M, with only a $31.3M increase in debt.

