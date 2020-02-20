Cleveland-Cliffs sees reduced consumer demand hitting 2020 results

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) -2.7% pre-market after Q4 earnings fall just shy of estimates and revenues from mining and pelletizing slumped 17.5% Y/Y to $534M.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA was $111M, compared to $188M in the year-ago quarter.

Cleveland-Cliffs says reduced consumer demand caused Q4 sales volume in mining and pelletizing to tumble 10% Y/Y to 5.84M long tons, and sales margin to sink 23% to $23.73/lt.

For 2020, Cliffs expects to generate $550M-$575M of adjusted EBITDA, not including the pending acquisition of AK Steel; adjusted EBITDA totaled $525M in 2019 and $766M in 2018.

Cliffs sees 2020 capital spending of $350M-$400M on a stand-alone basis, including the remaining spending toward completion of the Toledo HBI production plant, sustaining capital and capitalized interest.

"With both the upcoming completion of the acquisition of AK Steel and the Toledo HBI plant coming online, 2020 will be a transformational year for us," says Chairman and CEO Lourenco Goncalves.