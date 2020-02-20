Lexington Realty 2020 FFO guidance range slips from 2019

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) sees 2020 adjusted FFO per share of 74 cents-77 cents vs. consensus of 76 cents and compares with full-year 2019 adjusted FFO per share of 80 cents.

Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 20 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 19 cents and fell from 22 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 revenue of $83.0M exceeds the $77.7M consensus and declined from $88.2M in the year-ago quarter due to a decrease in revenue due to property sales, partially offset by 2019 and 2018 property acquisitions.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

