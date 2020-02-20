Sturm Ruger sinks after gloomy tone

Sturm Ruger (NYSE:RGR) is down 17.12% in premarket action after the company's Q4 results disappoint.

CEO Christopher Killoy described a market full of "undisciplined discounting" and "reckless" extension of payment terms in his year-end summary. He also pointed to excessive promotions. Killoy does think Sturm Ruger is positioned to either profitably weather a storm or thrive in a recovering market

Revenue fell 13.2% for the company during Q4 and EBITDA for the full year was off 31%.

