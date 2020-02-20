Cowen expects strong Q2 from Jack in the Box

Cowen keeps an Outperform rating on Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) after taking in the company's Q4 earnings report and guidance update.

"Despite the soft start to the year, JACK reiterated all aspects of 2020 guidance, including $265M-$275M adj EBITDA. We have greater confidence in 2020 same store sales guidance of 1.5-3% given the better than expected start relative to our estimate," writes analyst Andrew Charles.

Cowen models same-store sales growth of 5.5% in Q2 to sit as the Street-high relative to the 2.7% consensus mark. He points to the firm's checks that suggest a robust lift in sales following the January 16 launch of Tiny Tacos.

JACK -0.86% premarket to $88.00.

