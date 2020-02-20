Penn National Gaming integrates Barstool Sports

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) closes on the acquisition of a 36% stake in Barstool Sports.

The company paid $163M for the online property, comprised of approximately $135M in cash and $28M in non-voting convertible preferred stock.

Penn National is now Barstool Sports' exclusive gaming partner and has the sole right to utilize the Barstool Sports brand for all of its online and retail sports betting and iCasino products.

Penn National will increase its ownership in Barstool Sports to approximately 50% after three years with an incremental investment of ~$62M.

Penn National says it has already seen first-hand the power of the Barstool brand to generate significant consumer interest and increased engagement with its own nationwide platform of 41 properties in 19 states.

The Penn-Barstool Sports deal has been highly-lauded by analysts.

