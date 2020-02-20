JBT beats Q4 estimates

JBT (NYSE:JBT) reported Q4 revenue growth of 1.5% Y/Y to $545.5M, including 10% growth from acquisitions offset by 6% decline from organic revenues, and 2% headwind from forex.

FoodTech revenue $357.2M (-1.8% Y/Y); and segment operating margin for 14.6% down by 153 bps .

AeroTech revenue $188.1M (+8.4% Y/Y); and segment operating margin of 15.3% up by 150 bps .

Q4 Gross margin expanded by 126 bps to 30.8%; and operating margin expanded by 50 bps to 11.5%.

Adj. EBITDA for the quarter was $87.2M (-1.7% Y/Y); and margin declined by 52 bps to 16%.

1Q20 Outlook: Revenue of $440M - $445M vs.$439.52M consensus; EPS $0.68 - $0.73; and adj. EPS of $0.75 - $0.80 vs. $0.80 consensus.

FY20 Outlook: Revenue growth 3% to 4%; net income of $159M to $166M; and adj. EBITDA of $315M to $325M; Diluted EPS from continuing operations $4.95 - $5.15; and Adj. EPS $5.15 - $5.35 vs. $5.28 consensus.

