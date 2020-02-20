MFA Financial Q4 net interest income rises 14% Y/Y

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Q4 core EPS of 21 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate by a penny and compares with 20 cents in Q3 and 21 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net interest income of $70.7M increased 14% from $61.8M a year earlier.

MFA acquired ~$1.7B of residential mortgage assets in Q4, including $1.5B of residential whole loans.

Interest income on MFA's purchased performing loan portfolio increased 16% from the prior quarter to $61.9M.

Economic book value per common share was $7.44 at Dec. 31, 2019 vs $7.41 at Sept. 30, 2019 and $7.35 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Economic return was 2.1% for Q4 and 9.7% for the full year.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

