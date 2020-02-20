Sleep Number gains after strong guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) trades higher in early action after Q4 results are delivered ahead of the consensus marks.
Sales were up 14% Y/Y after adjusting for the prior year's results by one week of deliveries that were shifted for accounting reasons.
Sleep Number ended the year with a leverage ratio of 2.7X EBITDAR vs. the target range of 2.5X to 3.0X.
Looking ahead, Sleep Number expects high single-digit sale growth for the full year and EPS of $3.10 vs. $3.09 consensus.
Shares of Sleep Number are up 2.16% premarket to $57.75.