VistaGen up 15% premarket on positive PH10 data

Nano cap VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) jumps 15% premarket on increased volume in response to positive results from a single-site, 30-subject Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating PH10, a rapid-onset synthetic neurosteroid nasal spray, in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). The data were just published in the British Journal of Pharmaceutical and Medical Research.

Participants received either a 3.2 µg or a 6.4 µg dose of PH10 or placebo twice daily for eight weeks. Those receiving the 6.4 µg dose showed a statistically significant improvement in a scale called HAM-D-17 score compared to control (p=0.03) after week 1 that was sustained through week 8.

The safety profile was favorable.

Next up is a mid-stage study assessing a four-week treatment period with a earlier (probably 24 - 48 hours) initial measurement of antidepressant effect.

Shares have been clawing back after a major plunge in November 2019 after MDD candidate AV-101 failed a mid-stage trial.