Gildan Activewear reports decline in top and bottom lines in Q4

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) reports U.S. net sales declined 14% to $552M in Q4.

Activewear sales down 15.1% to $483.5M, primarily due to lower unit sales volumes stemming from the combined impact of lower POS from distributors to screenprinters and distributor inventory de-stocking, as well as the impact of the sales return allowance.

Hosiery and underwear sales grew 1% to $175.1M.

Adjusted gross margin rate down 70 bps to 25.6%, due to higher royalty expense in the quarter related to licensed brand sock sales as well as higher manufacturing input costs.

SG&A expense rate down 80 bps to 11.6%.

Adjusted operating margin rate improved 60 bps to 14.1%.

During the quarter, the company repurchased ~4.7M common shares for a total cost of $128.8M.

FY2020 Guidance: Net sales growth: +2% to +4%; Adjusted EBITDA: $580M to $600M; Diluted EPS: $1.70 to $1.80; Adjusted EPS: $1.85 to $1.95; Free cash flow: $325M to $375M; Capex: ~$125M; Tax rate: ~5%.

