ReWalK slips 2% premarket on Q4 miss

ReWalK (RWLK) Q4 results:

Revenues: $1.2M (-25.0%).

Net loss: ($3.6M) (+28.0%); loss/share: ($0.49) (+80.9%); non-GAAP Net loss: ($3.2M) (+15.8%); CF Ops: ($14.8M) (-0.3%).

The company completed pending German insurance contracts establish the implementation procedures for coverage of German spinal cord population.

16 ReStore units placed since launch in June 2019; 12 in the U.S., 3 in Europe and 1 in Asia.

CMS HCPCS code application submitted; hearing expected in Q2.

Shares are down 2% premarket.

