Southern slips as revenues miss analyst consensus

Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) -1.3% pre-market after reporting in-line Q4 earnings and revenues that missed analyst estimates by wide margin.

On an unadjusted basis, Southern's Q4 net profit totaled $445M, or $440M before preferred dividends, much better than a year earlier, when profit was $282M, or $278M before preferred dividends.

For FY 2020, net income more than doubled to $4.74B from $2.22B in 2019, driven by higher earnings at Southern's state-regulated utilities, which more than offset the impact of divested entities on earnings.

Southern says revenues slipped 8% during Q4 to $4.91B, and tumbled 9% to $21.42B for the full year, citing the company's dispositions of Gulf Power and other assets.

Q4 operating expenses fell 11% to $4.22B and the company's income tax benefit was about half of the amount from the previous year.