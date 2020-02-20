SP Plus +4.4% post Q4 results

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) reports Q4 service revenue growth of 16.5% Y/Y to $231.9M.

Total facilities 3,169 (+0.9% Y/Y); Managed facilities 2,560 (+1.8% Y/Y); Leased facilities 609 (-3% Y/Y).

Adj. gross profit margin increased 3 bps to 12.9% & Adj. EBIDTA margin declined 49 bps to 6.03%.

Adj. G&A expenses were $28.2M (+22.1% Y/Y).

CFO of $21.3M (-40.5% Y/Y) & FCF were $21M (-51.7% Y/Y).

“Strong FCF was used to return value to stockholders in the form of repurchases totaling $48M during 2019.” stated G Marc Baumann, CEO.

2020 Outlook: Gross profit growth of 3-4%; EPS of $2.44-2.54; Adj. EPS of $2.95-3.05; CFO of $77-88M & FCF of $65-70M.

