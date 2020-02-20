Magenta Therapeutics up 3% premarket on updated cell therapy data

Thinly traded Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) is up 3% premarket on light volume in reaction to updated data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating cell therapy MGTA-456 in patients with severe inherited metabolic disorders, including cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (cALD), mucopolysaccharidosis type IH (MPS I) and metachromatic leukodystrophy.

Treated patients experienced early robust engraftment and immune reconstitution. Median duration of neutropenia (abnormally low levels of neutrophils which increases the risk of infection) was only one day compared to a median of eight days for historical controls.

In cALD patients, an indicator of brain inflammation showed resolution one month after treatment and was sustained throughout the follow-up period. Other measures were stable during the follow-up period.

MPS I patients experienced decreased levels of toxic metabolites and normal levels of a key enzyme at day 42.

Enrollment should be completed this year. Next up is a pivotal study.