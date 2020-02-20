Coeur Mining comes in with Q4 loss despite higher gold price

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) -5.6% pre-market after reporting a Q4 loss even as revenues rose 35% Y/Y to $195M.

Coeur says it sold 95.5K oz. of gold, 3.3M oz. of silver, 4.1M lbs. of zinc and 4.3M lbs. of lead in the quarter.

The company's Q4 averaged realized prices for gold and silver rose to $1,407/oz. and $16.99/oz. from $1,214/oz. and $14.59/oz., respectively, a year ago, but prices for zinc and lead fell to $0.62/lb. and $0.78/lb. from $0.83 and $0.80, respectively, in the prior-year period.

Coeur says its decision to temporarily suspend operating activities at Silvertip, which represented ~6% of total 2019 revenues, was needed to maximize the long-term value of the operation.

Q4 operating cash flow fell 6% Q/Q to $39.3M, reflecting higher cash outflow at Silvertip that was partially offset by higher cash flow at Kensington; for the full year, operating cash flow rose by more than 4x to $91.9M.

"While we have been successful in executing key projects and improving mill availability, the further deterioration in the zinc and lead markets - particularly for spot concentrate treatment charges - represents significant headwinds to our ability to generate positive cash flow," the company says.