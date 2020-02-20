CyrusOne CEO steps down by mutual agreement with board

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) President and CEO Gary Wojtaszek steps down from those roles and as a director of the company by mutual agreement with the board after the filing of the company's 2019 form 10-K.

Tesh Durvasula will serve as president and CEO on an interim basis while the board conducts a search for thg next CEO, which will include consideration of Durvasula as well as external candidates.

Wojtaszek will provide transition assistance.

Durvasula has been with CyrusOne for more than seven years and has served as chief commercial officer and most recently as president of Europe.

