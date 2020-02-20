JPMorgan expects breakout for online marketplace stock

JPMorgan upgrades Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) to an Overweight rating from Neutral on a positive view for the company's path to profitability.

"Strong growth in spend per buyer to $170 and the percent of revenue from high-value buyers expanding from 52% in 3Q to 53% in 4Q show that Fiverr’s strategy of moving upmarket, along with improvement in paid marketing, is working well. The majority of Fiverr's 2.4M active buyers are companies with 15 employees or less, and Fiverr continues to see a large opportunity in this segment as there are 30M+ SMBs in the US alone," writes JP analyst Doug Anmuth.

Anmuth says the firm believes platform investments aimed at reducing seller and buyer friction are key to healthy top-line growth. Looking ahead, JP is optimistic around Fiverr's cadence of product innovation.

JPMorgan's price target of $37 (8.5X the 2020 revenue estimate) is above the average sell-side PT of $35.13.