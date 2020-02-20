Axsome Therapeutics completes enrollment in late-stage migraine study

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) has completed enrollment in a Phase 3 clinical trial, INTERCEPT, evaluating AXS-07 (meloxicam/rizatriptan) for the early treatment of migraine.

The primary endpoints are the proportions of patients reporting pain freedom and the absence of the most bothersome symptom at hour 2 compared to placebo.

Topline data should be available this quarter.

AXS-07 has a dual mechanism action. Meloxicam is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory with rapid absorption and a long duration of action enabled by the company's MoSEIC technology. Rizatriptan is a 5-HT 1B/1D agonist that narrows blood vessels around the brain (dilated blood vessels trigger migraine pain).