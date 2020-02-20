American Electric posts mixed Q4 but sees improving economy in 2020

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) +1% pre-market after beating Q4 earnings estimates, but revenues fell 5% to $3.6B, missing expectations by a wide mark.

On an unadjusted basis, Q4 profit of $153.3M fell by more than half from $363.4M for the same period last year, with the company citing the expensing of previously retired coal generation assets in Virginia, a recently filed settlement in a Texas case and an impairment on the Conesville plant.

"We're projecting load to improve in 2020 as several new industrial expansions are slated to come online, and we're seeing signs of improvement overall in global economic conditions," says Chairman, President and CEO Nicholas Akins.

For FY 2020, American Electric issues EPS guidance of $4.25-$4.45, in line with $4.40 analyst consensus estimate.