CenturyLink -1.3% as BofA sees diminished upside

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) is down 1.3% premarket after a cut to Underperform at BofA.

"Positive momentum in the enterprise and IGAM segments recently is encouraging," analyst David Barden writes, but all the other parts of the business are "structurally challenged."

The best chance for a squeeze to the upside has "dissipated" with the end of the consumer strategic review, he notes, and with limited long-only active manager ownership, there's few upside paths available outside "clipping the dividend."

He lowered his price target to $12 from $14, implying 10% downside.

Sell-side analysts are Neutral on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish. CTL has a Quant Rating of Neutral.