Independence Realty -4.4% after upsized stock offering prices

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) slides 4.4% after pricing its public offering of 9M shares of common stock at $15.30 per share, or 6.2% lower than Wednesday's closing price of $16.31.

The offering is upsized from its 8.5M stock offering announced yesterday.

Grants greenshoe option for up to an additional 1.35M shares.

After Wednesday's market close, IRT announced plans for the stock offering in connection with a forward sale agreement.

Under a forward sale agreement, the forward purchaser or its affiliates are expected to borrow and sell 9M shares that will be delivered in the offering.

IRT intends to deliver, upon physical settlement of the forward sale agreement on one or more dates specified by IRT occurring no later than Feb. 24, 2021, an aggregate of 9M shares of its common stock (or 10.35M shares if underwriters option is exercised in full) to the forward purchaser in exchange for cash proceeds per share equal to the applicable forward sale price, which will be the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, and will be subject to certain adjustments as provided in the forward sale agreement.

