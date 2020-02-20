Cott reports strong adjusted EBITDA growth in Q4

Cott (COT N/A ) reports revenue rose 4% in Q4, excluding the impact of foreign exchange, the divested Cott Beverages LLC business and the change in average cost of coffee.

Route Based Services revenue grew 4% to $440M, due to organic growth in Home & Office Delivery bottled water driven by increased volume, customer growth and pricing as well as from the benefit of acquisitions.

Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions revenue up 4% to $162M, driven primarily by 3% growth in coffee pounds sold and 66% volume growth in liquid coffee and extracts.

Adjusted gross margin rate improved 140 bps to 50.9%, driven primarily by improved operating leverage within company's operations.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 22.3% to $85.4M.

The company is targeting FY2020 revenue growth from continuing operations of 4% to 5%, adjusted EBITDA of $300M to $310M and adjusted free cash flow of $115M to $125M.

Previously: Cott EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Feb. 20)