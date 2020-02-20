Uber finds loophole in Colombia

Uber (NYSE:UBER) reactivates its app in Colombia today after a three-week suspension.

To comply with local regulations, app users must agree to a formal contract that hires the driver directly.

The new model includes five different levels of Uber services.

Last December, the Superintendency for Industry and Commerce told Uber to suspend its services due to unfair competition.

Uber recently threatened to take the disagreement before international arbitration.

The loophole is likely temporary as Congress returns from holiday in March and will likely decide on regulations for taxi apps.

