Nomura Instinet upgrades Ally as dip presents opportunity

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) gains 1.2% after Nomura Instinet analyst Bill Carcache upgrades the stock to Buy from Neutral, noting that the stock's recent selloff creates an opportunity for investors.

Though fears of tangible book value dilution from its recently announced CardWorks acquisition fueled a 12% decline for Ally on Wednesday, the deal "broadens ALLY's consumer lending portfolio, makes it more directly comparable to consumer finance peers, and positions it for EPS and ROTCE accretion," Carcache wrote in a note.

Keeps price target at $36.

Meanwhile, Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg downgrades ALLY to Equal-Weight from Overweight on the basis that it will "take time to justify" the CardWorks acquisition.

Carcache's rating goes against the Quant rating of Neutral; Sell-Side average rating is Bullish (10 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 5 Neutral).

Previously: Ally sinks 9.0% in wake of CardWorks acquisition (Feb. 19)