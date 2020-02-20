Stocks pull back a bit from all-time highs

The stock market starts slightly lower after closing at record highs yesterday; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all -0.1% .

Fed Vice Chairman Clarida may have soured investor sentiment a bit after playing down expectations for a rate cut in comments made on CNBC.

U.S. economic data released today has been encouraging, with jobless claims remaining at low levels and the Philadelphia Fed Index more than doubling in February.

European markets are mostly lower, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC both -0.2% but U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite +1.8% after the People's Bank of China cut loan prime rates.

In U.S. corporate news, E*Trade ( +23.9% ) agreed to be bought by Morgan Stanley ( -4.1% ) for $13B in stock, and L Brands ( -2.3% ) agreed to sell a 55% majority interest in Victoria Secret to Sycamore Partners, valuing the brand at $1.1B.

Most S&P 500 sectors are trading near their flatlines, with energy ( +0.4% ) topping the early leaderboard and health care ( -0.6% ) bringing up the rear.

U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing the two-year yield down 2 bps to 1.40% and the 10-year yield down 3 bps to 1.54%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 99.72.