Needham raises Synopsys target, remains 'encouraged'

Needham maintains a Buy rating on Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) and raises the target from $150 to $175 after yesterday's earnings report.

Analyst Richard Valera notes that the higher-growth SIG business experienced an unexpected sharp deceleration in the quarter, but he remains "encouraged" by the segment's +30% Y/Y growth.

Valera says the failure to raise FY guidance could strike some SNPS investors as disappointing.

The analyst expects some post-earnings profit taking after the YTD rally.