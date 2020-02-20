Seeking Alpha
Needham raises Synopsys target, remains 'encouraged'

SA News Editor

Needham maintains a Buy rating on Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) and raises the target from $150 to $175 after yesterday's earnings report.

Analyst Richard Valera notes that the higher-growth SIG business experienced an unexpected sharp deceleration in the quarter, but he remains "encouraged" by the segment's +30% Y/Y growth.

Valera says the failure to raise FY guidance could strike some SNPS investors as disappointing.

The analyst expects some post-earnings profit taking after the YTD rally.

Synopsys shares are down 3.6% to $158.99. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.